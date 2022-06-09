Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLE, PDCE, CLB, CPE

Energy stocks remained broadly weaker in late trading Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) retreating 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.56 lower at $121.55 per barrel and North Sea Brent crude was falling by $0.49 to $123.09 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures ticked $0.29 higher to $8.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PDC Energy (PDCE) gained almost 4% after saying Wednesday that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has approved its Kenosha Oil & Gas Development Plan permit application.

Core Laboratories (CLB) fell about 9% after it established an at-the-market equity offering program to sell up to $60 million of shares, with net proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) rose nearly 2% after saying it plans to offer $600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private offering.

