Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLE, CLB, EQNR, CPE

Energy stocks were broadly lower in midday trading Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) retreating 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.67 lower at $121.44 per barrel and North Sea Brent crude was falling by $0.51 to $123.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures ticked $0.13 higher to $8.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Core Laboratories (CLB) fell about 8% after it established an at-the-market equity offering program to sell up to $60 million of shares, with net proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) rose 1.5% after saying it plans to offer $600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private offering.

Equinor (EQNR) shed about 1% despite saying it has made a new oil and gas discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, estimated to be between 5 million to 10 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

