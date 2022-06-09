Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2022: E, EQNR, PDCE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.55%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.86% at $121.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.56% to $122.89 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.3% lower at $8.24 per 1 million BTU.

Eni Plenitude, a renewable energy company 100% controlled by Italian oil giant Eni (E), said it plans to start an initial public offering for the listing of its shares on Euronext Milan, which is managed by Borsa Italiana. Eni shares were down more than 2%.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has made a new oil and gas discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea. Equinor shares were slipping past 1%.

PDC Energy (PDCE) said the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved its Kenosha Oil & Gas Development Plan permit application. PDC Energy shares were up nearly 2% premarket Thursday.

