Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2021: XOM, BP, SM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.27%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.23% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by 0.55%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.20 at $70.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.37 to $72.58 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $3.16 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up nearly 1% after saying it made a discovery offshore Guyana while drilling in more than 6,100 feet of water in the Stabroek Block.

BP's (BP) Singaporean unit and Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply signed a sale and purchase agreement for the supply of about 800,000 tons of liquefied natural gas to Singapore for 10 years beginning in 2024, according to a statement. BP was slightly lower in recent trading.

SM Energy (SM) was up more than 1% after saying it will offer $350 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.