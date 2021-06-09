Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2021: OEG,CLNE,XOM,ERF,ERF.TO

Energy stocks turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sliding 1.3% lower although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still was advancing 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.09 lower at $69.96 per barrel despite the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reporting a bullish 5.2 million-barrel decline in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.18 to $72.04 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $3.13 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Orbital Energy Group (OEG) was ending 6.2% higher, easing from a 21.5% advance earlier Wednesday after saying its Orbital Solar Services subsidiary received a new contract from an unnamed customer valued at more than $64 million to build a 137-megawatt solar farm in Arkansas.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) rose 30% after disclosing the sale of nearly 10.5 million common shares through its at-the-market equity offering program, generating $100 million in gross proceeds.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was about 1% higher after the energy major announced a new discovery from its Mako-2 evaluation well in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, encountering newly identified, high quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs across the 230 feet of net pay.

To the downside, Enerplus (ERF) declined fractionally after Scotiabank cut its stock rating for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to sector perform from sector outperform and also lowered its price target by CA$0.75 to CA$9.25.

