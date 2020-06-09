Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2020: PPIH,DCP,CLR

Energy stocks were falling hard this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 3.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 31 cents to $37.88 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 42 cents to $40.38 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 6.7% retreat.

In company news, Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) was 1% higher, giving back a portion of its earlier advance, after the pipeline and leak-detection company Tuesday reported a $0.31 per share net loss for its fiscal Q1 ended April 30, expanding on a $0.19 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 6% year-over-year to $22.7 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

DCP Midstream (DCP) fell about 9.6%. The natural gas liquids producer Tuesday selected Kahuna Workforce Solutions to develop and launch an automated skills and competency platform to help employees achieve its business goals.

Continental Resources (CLR) slid 9.7% after a MKM Partners downgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to neutral compared with a prior buy rating.

