Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2020: KRP,PPIH,DCP,CLR

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned higher this afternoon, settling 75 cents higher at $38.94 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 34 cents to $41.14 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) declined about 2% on Tuesday despite saying lenders for its revolving credit facility have unanimously reaffirmed its current $300 million borrowing base.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) was nearly 1% higher, giving back a portion of a larger morning advance, after the pipeline and leak-detection company Tuesday reported a $0.31 per share net loss for its fiscal Q1 ended April 30, expanding on a $0.19 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 6% year-over-year to $22.7 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

DCP Midstream (DCP) fell nearly 10%. The natural gas liquids producer Tuesday selected Kahuna Workforce Solutions to develop and launch an automated skills and competency platform to help employees achieve its business goals.

Continental Resources (CLR) slid 11% after a MKM Partners downgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to neutral compared with a prior buy rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.