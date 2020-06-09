Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2020: CRC, RDS.A, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were lower in Tuesday's premarket trading, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) more than 3% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.04 at $8.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.26 to $40.54 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

California Resources (CRC) reportedly is preparing to file for bankruptcy "as soon as next week" after skipping interest payment to lenders, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. California Resources was slipping past 21% in recent trading.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) said it will restart drilling operations and redeploy some non-essential workers on certain of its offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico following the passage of tropical storm Cristobal, according to a Reuters report. Shell was declining by more than 4% recently.

