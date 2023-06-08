News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2023: WHD, VTNR, EQT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.02%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.19% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.31%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.21% at $72.68 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.22% to $77.12 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.52% higher at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

Cactus (WHD) was up more than 4% after saying its board has approved the repurchase of up to $150 million worth of common shares.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) said it has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with some holders of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2027. Vertex Energy was over 6% lower recently.

EQT (EQT) was slightly advancing after it upsized its previously announced tender offer to purchase outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2025 to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $300 million from $250 million previously.

