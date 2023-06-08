Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2023: EQT, MMP, OKE, EC, MSFT

Energy stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index almost flat and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping 1.9% to $71.16 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 1.5% to $75.79 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 104 billion cubic feet in the week ended June 2, smaller than the 115 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures rose 0.3% to $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, EQT (EQT) priced its tender offer to buy for cash up to $300 million in principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2025. Its shares rose 0.3%.

Magellan Midstream Partners' (MMP) shareholder Energy Income Partners said it plans to vote against the proposed merger of Magellan Midstream with ONEOK (OKE). Magellan shares were down 1.3% while ONEOK was nearly flat.

Ecopetrol (EC) said the International Chamber of Commerce decided in favor of the company's Refineria de Cartagena unit in an arbitration proceeding against Chicago Bridge & Iron, CB&I (UK) and CBI Colombiana, ordering a $1 billion payment to the oil company. Ecopetrol shares rose 1%.

Just Climate has raised $1.5 billion for its first fund, exceeding a $1 billion target and attracting investment from Microsoft's (MSFT) Climate Innovation Fund to the round.

