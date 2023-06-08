Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2023: EC, MSFT

Energy stocks were mostly declining on Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.7% to $71.28 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.5% to $75.83 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 104 billion cubic feet in the week ended June 2, smaller than the 115 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.1% to $2.332 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Magellan Midstream Partners' (MMP) shareholder Energy Income Partners said it plans to vote against the proposed merger of Magellan Midstream with ONEOK (OKE). Magellan shares were down 1% while ONEOK was down 0.2%.

Ecopetrol (EC) said the International Chamber of Commerce decided in favor of the company's Refineria de Cartagena unit in an arbitration proceeding against Chicago Bridge & Iron, CB&I (UK) and CBI Colombiana, ordering a $1 billion payment to the oil company. Ecopetrol shares rose 0.6%.

Just Climate has raised $1.5 billion for its first fund, exceeding a $1 billion target and attracting investment from Microsoft's (MSFT) Climate Innovation Fund to the round.

