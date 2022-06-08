Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2022: XOM,NOG,MRO,CLR,COP,ADN,APD

Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed late in Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) still was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.70 higher at $122.11 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reported a surprise increase in commercial inventories last week, growing by 2 million barrels during the seven days ended June 3 compared with market expectations for a 2.5-million-barrel decline.

North Sea Brent crude was advancing $3.29 to $123.86 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures plunged $0.59 to $8.70 per 1 million BTU, reversing an earlier advance.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was 1.4% higher late in Wednesday trading, flirting with its first record close in nearly eight years after earlier climbing 2.1% to a best-ever $105.57 a share. Bolstered by soaring energy prices in the wake of the Russian attack of Ukraine, Exxon shares began trading Wednesday more than 72% above their Dec. 31 closing price and were up 9.5% since June 1. At last look, the stock was at $104.32 a share, slightly above its $104.38 closing high set on June 23, 2014.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) rose 2.5% after Wednesday announcing its $170 million purchase of Williston Basin assets in North Dakota from an unidentified private party and operated by Marathon Oil (MPC), Continental Resources (CLR) and ConocoPhillips (COP). The properties include a net 9.2 producing wells and 2.6 wells-in-process and are expected to be producing over 2,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day when the deal closes in August.

Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) added 3% on Wednesday after the company said its methanol-based H3 5000 fuel cell unit recently powered a modified Renault Zoe as it traveled 1,277.3 miles over 40 hours, topping the previous world record for the farthest distance covered by a hydrogen-powered vehicle without refueling by over 432 miles.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) was falling 3%, giving back a small early gain, after Wednesday saying it signed a long-term agreement to build, own and operate an industrial gases complex supplying hydrogen, nitrogen and steam to an Indian Oil Corp refinery in Bihar, India. The new facility is expected to begin operations in 2024 and help boost capacity at the IOCL refinery by 50% to 9 million tons per year, the companies said.

