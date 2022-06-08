Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2022: NOG,MRO,CLR,COP,ADN,APD

Energy stocks were trending higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was hanging on for a 0.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0% in recent trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.56 to $121.97 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reported a surprise increase in commercial inventories last week, growing by 2 million barrels during the seven days ended June 3 compared with market expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel decline.

North Sea Brent crude was advancing $2.86 to $123.43 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.28 higher at $9.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) rose 6% after Wednesday announcing its $170 million purchase of Williston Basin assets in North Dakota from an unidentified private party and operated by Marathon Oil (MPC), Continental Resources (CLR) and ConocoPhillips (COP). The properties include a net 9.2 producing wells and 2.6 wells-in-process and are expected to be producing over 2,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day when the deal closes in August.

Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) added 3.6% on Wednesday after the company said its methanol-based H3 5000 fuel cell unit recently powered a modified Renault Zoe as it traveled 1,277.3 miles over 40 hours, topping the previous world record for the farthest distance covered by a hydrogen-powered vehicle without refueling by over 432 miles.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) was falling 2.2%, giving back an early 0.5% gain, after Wednesday saying it signed a long-term agreement to build, own and operate an industrial gases complex supplying hydrogen, nitrogen and steam to an Indian Oil Corp refinery in Bihar, India. The new facility is expected to begin operations in 2024 and help boost capacity at the IOCL refinery by 50% to 9 million tons per year, the companies said.

