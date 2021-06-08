Energy
PAA

Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2021: PAA,PAGP,LBRT,CMS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were helping keep the broader Tuesday markets higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.35 to $69.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.26 to $71.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $3.17 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Plains All American (PAA,PAGP) climbed 3.4% after announcing the sale of its Pine Prairie natural gas storage facility in southern Louisiana and its Southern Pines storage facility in eastern Mississippi to Hartree Partners for $850 million.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) fell 6.% after announcing the pricing of a $191.9 million secondary offering of 12.3 million class A common shares by asset manager Riverstone Holdings at $15.60 each, or 6.9% under Monday's closing price. Upon the closing of this offering, Riverstone will have fully exited its investment in Liberty.

CMS Energy (CMS) dropped 5.1% after the electricity and natural gas utility said it was selling its EnerBank USA subsidiary to Regions Financial (RF) for $960 million in cash. Following the sale, the company said it will have eliminated the need to issue new equity through 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAA PAGP LBRT CMS

Latest Energy Videos

    Energy Stocks Can Continue to Outperform: JPMogan PB

    Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank, discusses the outlook for the region's markets and economies. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

    6 hours ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular