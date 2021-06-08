Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2021: PAA,PAGP,LBRT,CMS

Energy stocks were helping keep the broader Tuesday markets higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.35 to $69.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.26 to $71.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $3.17 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Plains All American (PAA,PAGP) climbed 3.4% after announcing the sale of its Pine Prairie natural gas storage facility in southern Louisiana and its Southern Pines storage facility in eastern Mississippi to Hartree Partners for $850 million.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) fell 6.% after announcing the pricing of a $191.9 million secondary offering of 12.3 million class A common shares by asset manager Riverstone Holdings at $15.60 each, or 6.9% under Monday's closing price. Upon the closing of this offering, Riverstone will have fully exited its investment in Liberty.

CMS Energy (CMS) dropped 5.1% after the electricity and natural gas utility said it was selling its EnerBank USA subsidiary to Regions Financial (RF) for $960 million in cash. Following the sale, the company said it will have eliminated the need to issue new equity through 2024.

