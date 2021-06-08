Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2021: NEXT,PAA,PAGP,LBRT,CMS

Energy stocks were helping lift broader equity markets narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% gain Tuesday although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.9% in late regular-hours trade

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.82 higher at $70.05 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.86 to $72.35 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $3.13 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NextDecade (NEXT) raced 53% higher after Evercore ISI Tuesday raised its stock rating for the liquefied natural gas development company to outperform from in-line and increased its price target on the stock by $6 to $9 a share.

Plains All American (PAA,PAGP) climbed 4% after announcing the sale of its Pine Prairie natural gas storage facility in southern Louisiana and its Southern Pines storage facility in eastern Mississippi to Hartree Partners for $850 million.

To the downside, CMS Energy (CMS) dropped 4.5% after the electricity and natural gas utility said it was selling its EnerBank USA subsidiary to Regions Financial (RF) for $960 million in cash. Following the sale, the company said it will have eliminated the need to issue any new equity through 2024.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) fell 8.8% after pricing a $191.9 million secondary offering of 12.3 million class A common shares by asset manager Riverstone Holdings at $15.60 each, or 6.9% under Monday's closing price. Upon the closing of this offering, Riverstone will have fully exited its investment in Liberty.

