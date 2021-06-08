Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2021: MCF, LBRT, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently 0.04% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.02% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing past 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.02 at $69.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.08 to $71.41 per barrel and natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $3.17 per 1 million BTU.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) was up more than 15% after the company and KKR's Independence Energy said they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal to create a "diversified and low leverage" US independent oil and gas company. The combined group will have an initial equity market capitalization of about $4.8 billion and an enterprise value of roughly $5.7 billion, the companies said.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) commenced an underwritten public offering of 12.3 million shares of Class A common stock on behalf of R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, and R/C IV Liberty Holdings. Liberty Oilfield Services was recently slipping past 7%.

Talos Energy (TALO) said it was joining forces with Storegga Geotechnologies to develop carbon capture and storage project opportunities on the US Gulf Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Talos Energy was slightly higher in recent trading.

