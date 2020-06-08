Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2020: ROSE,MUR,BP

Energy stocks extended their prior gains this afternoon, overcoming a more than 3% decline on Monday for crude oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.36 lower at $38.19 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.46 to $40.84 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Rosehill Resources (ROSE) rallied Monday, racing over 33% higher, after the oil and natural gas producer said selected creditors have agreed to extend their talks to restructure the company's outstanding debt by an extra 12 days until June 24. As part of the extension, Rosehill has agreed to use any proceeds it receives over from swap contracts over the next two weeks as a pre-payment on its debt, according to a new regulatory filing by the company earlier Monday.

Murphy Oil (MUR) climbed 8% even after an MKM Partners downgrade of the exploration and production company to neutral from buy, although the brokerage also raised its price target for the stock by $1 to $16 a share.

BP (BP) rose 2% after reports said the company will cut up to 10,000 jobs due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and CEO Bernard Looney's increased emphasis on renewable energy. About 2,000 jobs will be eliminated in the UK, according to Sky News, with most of the layoffs coming from front-office and non-operational positions.

