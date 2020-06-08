Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2020: OXY, VAL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining over 4% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.4% at $39.00 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.8% to $41.70 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed its production facilities and evacuated staff in the US Gulf of Mexico as it and other oil producers prepared for tropical storm Cristobal, according to media reports. OXY was up more than 12% in premarket trading.

Valaris (VAL) surged more than 75% in recent trading. The company said last week that it was in talks with creditors to restructure its debt as it skips $25.9 million interest payments due June 1 on two notes. Its creditors have agreed to a waiver.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.