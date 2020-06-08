Energy Sector Update for 06/08/2020: MUR,BP

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index last climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.14 to $38.41 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.18 to $41.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index has jumped 9.3%.

In company news, MKM Partners Downgrades Murphy Oil (MUR) climbed 5.8% even after MKM Partners Monday downgraded the exploration and production company to neutral from buy but raised its price target by $1 to $16 a share.

BP (BP) rose 1.5% after reports said the company will cut up to 10,000 jobs due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oil and gas industry and CEO Bernard Looney 's increased emphasis on renewable energy. About 2,000 jobs will be in the UK, with most of the cuts coming from front-office and non-operational positions, according to Sky News.

