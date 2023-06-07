Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2023: TALO, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rising premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing 0.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.9% at $72.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8% to reach $76.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.2% higher at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

Talos Energy (TALO) has reportedly resumed negotiations for a New York-listed combination with Britain's North Sea hydrocarbon producer Harbour Energy, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing four unspecified sources familiar with the matter. Talos Energy stock was up over 3% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Shell (SHEL) is planning to exit its home retail energy businesses in Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, Reuters reported Tuesday. The company's shares were down 0.4% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.