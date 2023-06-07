News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2023: AMLI, RCON, PLUG, NRGV

June 07, 2023

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 1.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week ended June 2 following an increase of 2 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.3% to $72.66 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.1% to $77.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, American Lithium (AMLI) rose 2.9% after saying it has entered into a deal to transfer ownership of the company's Macusani uranium project to Friday's Dog Holdings, which is set to be renamed as International Uranium.

Recon Technology (RCON) was up 2.5% after it said its Nanjing Recon Technology unit has been awarded a contract valued at 6.1 million yuan ($1 million) for a ground control project in the deep shale gas field at a well area in Chingqing, China.

Plug Power (PLUG) said it will provide Energy Vault (NRGV) with 8 megawatts of hydrogen fuel cells to supply clean energy to the city of Calistoga, California, for use during wildfires and other emergencies. Plug Power shares rose 6%.

