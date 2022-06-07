Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2022: XOM,TTE,RIG,EQNR,BTU,NGL

Energy stocks continued their advance, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.9% this afternoon. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.91 higher to $119.41 per barrel, nearing its best levels since early March, while Brent crude was rising $1.58 to $121.09 per barrel after Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for the global benchmark by $10 per barrel through mid-2023.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.03 to $9.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 4.6% and TotalEnergies (TTE) added 1.3% amid reports they are expected to receive stakes in a new natural gas project in Qatar. QatarEnergy may announce a decision as soon as this weekend, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources.

Transocean (RIG) rose 13% after late Monday announcing a contract extension with Equinor (EQNR) valued at around $251.9 million for its harsh-environment Transocean Spitsbergen semisubmersible drilling. The new contract is slated to begin in October 2023 and covers nine wells plus two one-well options.

Peabody Energy (BTU) gained 9.3% following a Jefferies upgrade of the coal miner to buy from hold, coupled with an $11 increase in its price target for the company's stock to $36 a share.

To the downside, NGL Energy Partners (NGL) tumbled 4.5% after the oilfield-services company reported a surprise fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.43 per share, improving on a $1.96 per share year-ago loss but still missing the analyst mean expecting a $0.26 per share profit for the three months ended March 31.

