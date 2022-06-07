Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2022: RIG, EQNR, BTU, NGL

Energy stocks were propelling the broader Tuesday markets higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.5% this afternoon. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.0% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.45 to $118.05 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was declining $0.14 to $119.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $9.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Transocean (RIG) rose nearly 11% after the late Monday announcing a contract extension valued at around $181 million from Equinor (EQNR) for its harsh-environment semisubmersible Transocean Spitsbergen drillrig "for work offshore Norway." The new contract is slated to begin in October 2023 and covers nine wells plus two one-well options.

Peabody Energy (BTU) gained 8.8% following a Jefferies upgrade of the coal miner to buy from hold, coupled with an $11 increase in its price target for the company's stock to $36 a share.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) tumbled 6.6% after the oilfield-services company reported a surprise fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.43 per share, improving on a $1.96 per share year-ago loss but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.26 per share profit for the three months ended March 31.

