Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2022: NGL, CPE, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.28% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.13% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.66%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.11% at $118.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.18% to $119.30 per barrel and natural-gas futures were 0.18% lower at $9.31 per 1 million BTU.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) reported a net loss of $0.43 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended March 31, improving from a per-share loss of $1.96 the year before, while total revenue increased to $2.53 billion from compared with $1.75 billion last year. NGL Energy Partners was slipping past 4% recently.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) was down more than 1% after saying it now expects its 2022 capital budget to range from $790 million to $810 million, up from the $725 million it previously guided, citing inflationary service cost pressures.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a 2.4 billion Norwegian krone ($251.9 million) contract for a drilling program with nine wells and options for two more. Equinor was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.