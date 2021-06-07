Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2021: RIG,CHX,NEXT

Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.13 to $69.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.15 to $71.74 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 lower at $3.08 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 1.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.3%.

In company news, Transocean (RIG) fell 9.1% after saying it would delay delivery of the Deepwater Atlas drillship until December and the Deepwater Titan until May 2022 and also deferring a portion of the payments owed for both of the rigs.

ChampionX (CHX) slid 5.4% after a regulatory filing late showed CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram last week sold a net 7,663 shares after exercising stock appreciation rights to acquire 10,000 of the oil and gas production services company's shares at $24.65 apiece and then selling a combined 17,663 shares at between $29.31 to $29.46 each.

NextDecade (NEXT) climbed 31.6% after Morgan Stanley raised its stock rating for the liquefied natural gas development company to overweight from equal-weight previously and also setting a $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.