Energy
RIG

Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2021: RIG, DTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.13%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was climbing by 0.07% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was shedding more than 1% in value.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.15 at $69.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.26 to $71.63 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $3.05 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) announced a pact with Sembcorp Marine unit Jurong Shipyard Pte to push back delivery of the ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Atlas and Deepwater Titan. Transocean was more than 1% higher in recent trading.

DTE Energy (DTE) said Friday it has retired its coal-fired power plant in River Rouge, Mich. The plant stopped producing power May 31, according to the company. DTE was inactive recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIG DTE XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular