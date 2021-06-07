Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/07/2021: BCEI,XOG,RIG,CHX,NEXT

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 2.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was hanging on for a 0.1% gain.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.39 lower at $69.23 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.41 to $71.48 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.03 to $3.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) rose fractionally after the oil and natural gas producer expected to become Civitis Resources following its proposed merger with Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Monday announced its purchase of privately held Crestone Peak Resources in exchange for around 22.5 million Bonanza Creek common shares, or about $1.06 billion based on Friday's closing price. Extraction shares were also narrowly higher in late trade.

NextDecade (NEXT) climbed 31.6% after Morgan Stanley raised its stock rating for the liquefied natural gas development company to overweight from equal-weight previously and also setting a $6 price target.

Among decliners, Transocean (RIG) fell 8.7% after saying it would delay delivery of the Deepwater Atlas drillship until December and the Deepwater Titan until May 2022 and also deferring a portion of the payments owed for both of the rigs.

ChampionX (CHX) slid 6.2% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram last week sold a net 7,663 shares after exercising stock appreciation rights to acquire 10,000 of the oil and gas production services company's shares at $24.65 apiece and then selling a combined 17,663 shares at between $29.31 to $29.46 each.

