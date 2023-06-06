News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/06/2023: TALO, SHEL, PBR, CVE

June 06, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $71.73 per barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.6% to $76.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) reportedly resumed negotiations for a New York-listed combination with Britain's North Sea hydrocarbon producer Harbour Energy, Reuters reported. Talos shares were up 4%.

Shell (SHEL) is planning to exit its home retail energy businesses in Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, Reuters reported. The shares were 0.2% lower.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), or Petrobras, said it has started talks with Unigel Participacoes to collaborate in the areas of fertilizers, green hydrogen and low-carbon projects. Petrobras shares were up 2.7%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was up 1.9%. The company resumed production with 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from the 85,000 BOE/d impacted in May due to wildfires.

