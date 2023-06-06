Energy Sector Update for 06/06/2023: SHEL, PBR, CVE

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $71.95 per barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.4% to $76.42 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.9% higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) is planning to exit its home retail energy businesses in Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands, Reuters reported. The shares were 0.6% lower.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), or Petrobras, said it has started talks with Unigel Participacoes to collaborate in the areas of fertilizers, green hydrogen and low-carbon projects. Petrobras shares were up 2.4%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was up 1% after saying it resumed production with 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from the 85,000 BOE/d impacted in May due to wildfires.

