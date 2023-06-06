News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/06/2023: E, USEG, XLE, USO, UNG

June 06, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 1.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.8% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.8% at $70.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.5% to $74.15 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $2.225 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eni (E) is in discussions to acquire oil and gas producer Neptune Energy, Reuters reported, citing industry sources. The two companies started a new round of talks in recent weeks as Eni agreed to slightly increase its acquisition offer between $5 billion to $6 billion, the report said. Eni was slipping past 2% recently.

U.S. Energy (USEG) said it has appointed Mark Zajac as chief financial officer. U.S. Energy was up more than 2.0% in recent premarket activity.

