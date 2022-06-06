Energy Sector Update for 06/06/2022: GEVO,CSIQ,BE,ET

Energy stocks were ending little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) slipping less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 0.7% and the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities index posting a 0.4% gain.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.37 lower at $118.50 per barrel, giving back a morning advance, while Brent crude was sliding $0.33 to $119.39 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged $0.80, or more than 9%, to $9.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Gevo (GEVO) shed over 33% after the biofuels producer priced a $150 million direct offering of about 33.3 million common shares at $4.50 apiece, or 1.5% under Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy shares, exercisable at $4.37 per share.

Energy Transfer (ET) was little changed, giving back a 1.3% morning advance, after announcing a new contract with a China Gas Holdings Limited subsidiary to supply around 700,000 tons of liquified natural gas from its Lake Charles facility over the next 25 years.

Among gainers, Bloom Energy (BE) increased 3.3% after the fuel-cells company said it will combine its electrolyzer technologies with Westinghouse Electric's expertise in the nuclear-energy industry to develop large-scale clean hydrogen projects.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) added 8.1% after the solar-energy components company said it was selling a 70% stake in its Marangatu and Panati-Sitia solar projects to Brazilian power generation company SPIC Brasil. Financial terms were not disclosed.

