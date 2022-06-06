Energy Sector Update for 06/06/2022: ET, EPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.59%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.92% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up nearly 7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.30% at $119.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.32% to $120.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 7% higher at $9.10 per 1 million BTU.

Energy Transfer (ET) subsidiary Energy Transfer LNG Export entered into a 25-year sale and purchase agreement with China Gas Holdings Limited subsidiary China Gas Hongda Energy Trading for its Lake Charles LNG project. Energy Transfer shares were up more than 1%.

In company news, Evolution Petroleum (EPM) filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $500 million of its securities from time to time. Evolution Petroleum shares were inactive pre-bell.

