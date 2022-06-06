Energy Sector Update for 06/06/2022: CSIQ,BE,ET

Energy stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both adding 0.2%, the Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbing 1.0% and the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities index posting a 0.5% gain.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.27 to $118.60 per barrel, giving back its morning advance, while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.23 to $119.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were surging $0.79 higher, or more than 9%, to $9.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) added 8.1% after the solar-energy components company said it was selling a 70% stake in its Marangatu and Panati-Sitia solar projects to Brazilian power generation company SPIC Brasil. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bloom Energy (BE) gained 4% after the fuel-cells company said it will combine its electrolyzer technologies with Westinghouse Electric's expertise in the nuclear-energy industry to develop large-scale clean hydrogen projects.

Energy Transfer (ET) was 0.1% higher after announcing a new contract with a China Gas Holdings Limited subsidiary to supply around 700,000 tons of liquified natural gas from its Lake Charles facility over the next 25 years.

