Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2023: PUMP, HTOO, XLE, USO, UNG

June 05, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently gaining over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.62% at $73.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.44% to $77.99 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.3% higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was marginally advancing after saying it amended its existing asset-based loan facility to a new five-year term, extending its maturity by one year through 2028 and increased the commitments to $225 million from $150 million.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) named Chief Financial Officer Frederico Figueira de Chaves as chief executive officer. Fusion Fuel Green was recently down more than 7%.

