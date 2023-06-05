Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2023: ICE, PUMP, HTOO

Energy stocks were easing on Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.2%, shedding earlier gains, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.1%.

Oil prices were rising after Saudi Arabia said it will make a unilateral production cut of one million barrels a day following the weekend meeting of OPEC+ oil ministers.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.6% to $72.86 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.6% to $77.36 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.3% higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reported that its average daily volume in May rose 3% from a year earlier. Energy, combined agriculture and metal and Sonia volume each climbed 13% from a year earlier, it said.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was down 1.5% after the company mended its asset-based loan facility to a new five-year term, extending its maturity by one year through 2028 and increasing the commitments to $225 million from $150 million.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) named Chief Financial Officer Frederico Figueira de Chaves as chief executive officer. Shares dropped 6.9%.

