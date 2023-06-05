Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2023: ETRN, ICE, PUMP, HTOO

Energy stocks were falling late Monday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.1%.

Oil prices were rising after Saudi Arabia said it will make a unilateral production cut of one million barrels a day following the weekend meeting of OPEC+ oil ministers.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% to $72.02 per barrel, paring earlier gains, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.6% to $76.57 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.2% higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) climbed 4.9% after UBS increased the company's price target to $10 from $5.50 and kept the neutral rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reported that its average daily volume in May rose 3% from a year earlier. Energy, combined agriculture and metal and Sonia volume each climbed 13% from a year earlier..

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was down 1.7% after the company amended its asset-based loan facility to a new five-year term, extending its maturity by one year through 2028 and increasing the commitments to $225 million from $150 million.

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) named Chief Financial Officer Frederico Figueira de Chaves as chief executive officer. Shares dropped 4.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.