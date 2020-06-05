Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2020: PSV, OXY, MCF, MCEP

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 6.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 7.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.89 to $39.30 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.10 to $42.09 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 5.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting an 11.9% gain.

In company news, Hermitage Offshore Services (PSV) was sailing to a more than 90% gain after the marine oilfield-services company narrowed its Q1 net loss to $0.25 per share from a loss of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year while total charter revenue rose 137% over year-over-year to $10.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 32% after the company revised its executive severance plan following a change in control, which KeyBanc reportedly said could revive takeover speculation for the energy major, especially given Carl Icahn's sizable equity stake. The severance changes were detailed in a regulatory filing earlier this week.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) surged 24%, after the company announced a $4 million per year management services agreement to take over operations of Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) oil and natural gas properties. Contango will receive a $2 million per year deferred fee plus expenses and warrants to buy Mid-Con shares at $4 apiece.

