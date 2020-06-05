Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2020: PBR,PSV,OXY,MCF

Energy stocks have eased only slightly from their outsized gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 6.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 6.9% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.14 higher at $39.55 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.08 to $42.07 per barrel. Natural gas futures were little changed at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was 5.5% higher in late Friday trading after the state-run energy major said it has started the sale process for minority stakes in five of its power generation facilities in Brazil. The upcoming sale is part of the company's portfolio optimization strategy, it said.

Hermitage Offshore Services (PSV) was sailing to a more than 59% gain after the marine oilfield-services company narrowed its Q1 net loss to $0.25 per share from a loss of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year while total charter revenue rose 137% over year-over-year to $10.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 31% after the company revised its executive severance plan following a change in control, which KeyBanc reportedly said could revive takeover speculation for the energy major, especially given Carl Icahn's sizable equity stake. The severance changes were detailed in a regulatory filing earlier this week.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) surged 18% after the company announced a $4 million per year management services agreement to take over operations of Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) oil and natural gas properties. Contango will receive a $2 million per year deferred fee plus expenses and warrants to buy Mid-Con shares at $4 apiece.

