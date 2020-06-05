Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2020: DLNG, QEP, DQ, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining during premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose more than 4%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) increased by more than 4% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) added over 1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $1.62 to $39.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was $2.04 higher to $42.03 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Stocks moving on news include Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), which surged more than 58%. The company swung to Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.12 from a loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Voyage revenue was $34.5 million, up from $31.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

QEP Resources (QEP) also jumped to more than 53% after announcing late Thursday that its bank lenders have agreed to amend certain terms on their credit agreement, increasing the company's liquidity by more than $500 million.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) added more than 6% after saying that it plans to list shares of its principal operating subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board (STAR Market).

