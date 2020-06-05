Energy Sector Update for 06/05/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, Commerzbank/EIA reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude headed for the sixth consecutive week of gains after a strong jobs' report caught the market by surprise and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia looked set to extend production cuts that have underpinned this rally.

West Texas Intermediate futures jumped 5.2% to $39.34 intraday and its international counterpart, Brent, increased by 5.7% to $42.25.

Oil prices jumped after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said the unemployment rate improved to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in the previous month, the worst since 1939. The market expected the jobless rate would worsen to almost 20%, as per data compiled by Trading Economics, signaling economists were probably underestimating the strength of the economic recovery underway in the US. The number of unemployed persons fell by 2.1 million to 21 million.

OPEC said in a statement on Friday a meeting of producers in the OPEC-plus alliance will be held on Saturday, bringing their planned congregation forward from June 9-10. After countries such as Iraq, Nigeria, Angola, and Kazakhstan failed in May to fully implement the agreed production cuts, they appear to have expressly committed to doing so now, according to a report from Commerzbank. Cartel members are expected to extend the current production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day that began on May 1 to the end of July

"Though no details of the agreement with Iraq are known as yet, it is presumed that the country will undertake not only to fully comply with the production quotas in the near future but also to offset its "excessive" production in May and June by making additional cuts in the coming months," Analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

This kind of "punishment," Weinberg said would certainly improve production discipline within OPEC and boost the market's confidence in the cartel.

If that were to happen, the oil market would then see a "massive" oversupply from April to June switch much more quickly and "resoundingly to a tightening of supply," he said.

In the short term, oil prices could also get a boost from an imminent announcement from Saudi Arabia of its official selling prices for July. "These could now rise for all regions now that OPEC-plus appears to have yielded to the Kingdom's will," the Commerzbank analyst said, referring to a planned extension of joint output cuts by OPEC-plus of 9.7 million barrels per day.

The rally in crude prices began late last month when both crude grades had slumped below the $20-mark on concerns excessive supplies were overwhelming storage capacity at a time the COVID-19 pandemic had chopped daily global demand by more than 20 million barrels per day.

Citing data analysis of Dubai derivative positions for the week ended June 6, S&P Global reported that hedging activity in the Middle East crude paper markets had started to plateau as supply cuts and rising prices combined to weaken the case for putting more crude barrels into storage in the coming months.

On Friday, data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) show the US oil rig count slumped by 16 to 206 during the week that ended June 5, declining for the 12th straight week to its lowest level since June 2009. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US, which stood at 793 on March 3, dropped by 17 to 284 last week as gas rigs slid by one to 76.

In Canada, the oil rig count was flat at seven, while the gas count rose by one to 14 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America sank by 16 to 305, compared with 1,078 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday crude stockpiles plunged by 2.1 million barrels over a week to May 29 - that compared estimates of a 3 million-barrel surge in a Reuters' survey of analysts.

