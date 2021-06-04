Energy Sector Update for 06/04/2021: TRGP, CLGX, NGL, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up by 0.6% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was advancing by 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was gaining 0.09% in value.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.63 at $69.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while front-month global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.56 to $71.95 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.018 higher at $3.059 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was gaining over 7% in value after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company will replace CoreLogic (CLGX) in the S&P MidCap 400 index from June 9.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) narrowed its net loss to $1.96 per share in Q4 from a loss of $2.09 per share a year earlier, but still wider than analyst estimates of a $0.07 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll, which may not be comparable. NGL Energy was slipping past 16% in recent trading.

Talos Energy (TALO) was slightly advancing after saying drilling on the Tornado 3 sidetrack well in the US Gulf of Mexico successfully discovered hydrocarbons, in-line with pre-drill expectations.

