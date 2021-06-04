Energy Sector Update for 06/04/2021: TALO,ASC,NGL

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.58 to $69.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.44 to $71.75 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $3.11 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.6% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) rose 1.5% after Friday saying it successfully discovered hydrocarbons at its Tornado 3 sidetrack well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) fell almost 1% after the tanker company said Maritime Partners will buy between $25 million to $40 million of its newly created series A 8.5% cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares as part of the companies' creation of the Element 1 methanol-to-hydrogen joint venture.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) dropped more than 20% after the crude oil logistics company late Thursday reported a net loss of $1.96 per share on $1.75 billion in revenue for its Q4 ended March 31, missing Wall Street estimates looking for a $0.07 per share loss on $1.87 billion in Q4 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.