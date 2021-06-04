Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/04/2021: CGRN,TALO,ASC,NGL

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were ending moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% gain, though the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.81 higher at a new, 32-month high of $69.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.46 to $71.77 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose $0.06 higher at $3.10 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) added 1.5% on Friday after saying its DTC Ecoenergia distributor in Mexico has signed a new, 10-year factory protection plan service contract for two Capstone Signature Series C1000S turbine systems installed in July 2019 and owned and operated by a large food industry company in Jalisco, Mexico.

Talos Energy (TALO) rose 5% after Friday saying it successfully discovered hydrocarbons at its Tornado 3 sidetrack well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

To the downside, Ardmore Shipping (ASC) fell 2.1% after the tanker company said Maritime Partners will buy between $25 million to $40 million of its newly created series A 8.5% cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares as part of the companies' creation of the Element 1 methanol-to-hydrogen joint venture.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) dropped more than 20% after the crude oil logistics company late Thursday reported a net loss of $1.96 per share on $1.75 billion in revenue for its Q4 ended March 31, missing Wall Street estimates looking for a $0.07 per share loss on $1.87 billion in Q4 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

