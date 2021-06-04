Energy Sector Update for 06/04/2021: CGRN,TALO,ASC,NGL

Energy stocks were ending moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% gain, though the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.81 higher at a new, 32-month high of $69.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.46 to $71.77 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose $0.06 higher at $3.10 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) added 1.5% on Friday after saying its DTC Ecoenergia distributor in Mexico has signed a new, 10-year factory protection plan service contract for two Capstone Signature Series C1000S turbine systems installed in July 2019 and owned and operated by a large food industry company in Jalisco, Mexico.

Talos Energy (TALO) rose 5% after Friday saying it successfully discovered hydrocarbons at its Tornado 3 sidetrack well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

To the downside, Ardmore Shipping (ASC) fell 2.1% after the tanker company said Maritime Partners will buy between $25 million to $40 million of its newly created series A 8.5% cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares as part of the companies' creation of the Element 1 methanol-to-hydrogen joint venture.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) dropped more than 20% after the crude oil logistics company late Thursday reported a net loss of $1.96 per share on $1.75 billion in revenue for its Q4 ended March 31, missing Wall Street estimates looking for a $0.07 per share loss on $1.87 billion in Q4 revenue.

