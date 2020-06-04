Energy Sector Update for 06/04/2020: SRLP, VLO, NGL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were falling in Thursday's premarket trading, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) down 0.73% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.07% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.99% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.41 at $36.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.09 to $39.54 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.83 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) was declining by more than 5% after saying Sprague Resources Holdings LLC has withdrawn its previous offer to acquire all of the company's common units it does not own for $13 in cash per unit.

Valero Energy (VLO) disclosed to Texas environment regulators the release of "volatile organic compounds" after a so-called 'floating roof' atop a storage tank collapsed at its refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday, according to a report from Dow Jones News Service. Valero was over 0.8% lower recently.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) was 0.5% lower even after saying it has secured a new $250 million term loan facility to refinance an existing $250 million bridge term loan facility established last year.

