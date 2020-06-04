Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/04/2020: MEOH,MX.TO,HP,SRLP

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 45 cents to $36.84 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 28 cents to $39.51 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.81 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund also was increasing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3% gain.

In company news, Methanex (MEOH) climbed 6% after Thursday saying it has revised terms of an $800 million non-revolving construction loan facility and a $300 million revolving credit facility to allow for completion of its Geismar 3 methanol production plant in Louisiana. The changes include providing the company with more flexibility in calculating of minimum EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio over the next year and increasing the maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio through June 2023, it said.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 6.5% after the oil and gas drill-rig company late Wednesday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, down from its $0.71 per share distribution during the previous quarter and payable August 31 to investors of record on August 17.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) fell 2.6% after the refined petroleum products company said majority owner Sprague Resources Holdings has pulled its offer to acquire the remaining 46.7% of the company's outstanding shares it didn't already own for $13 each.

