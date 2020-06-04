Energy Sector Update for 06/04/2020: CECE,MEOH,MX.TO,HP,SRLP

Energy
Energy stocks pared some of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing back to within 0.1% of breaking even for the session although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF still was down 0.7% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 12 cents higher at $37.41 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract climbed 3 cents to $39.82 per barrel. Natural gas futures were little changed at $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CECO Environmental (CECE) was 2% higher in late Thursday trading after the oilfield-services company said it has completed its $12.2 million purchase of Environmental Integrated Solutions, which makes a variety of tools to remove volatile organic compounds, odors and other contaminants from the air. The company estimates the acquisition will boost its revenue by around $16 million per year.

Methanex (MEOH) climbed over 8% after Thursday saying it has revised terms of an $800 million non-revolving construction loan facility and a $300 million revolving credit facility to allow for completion of its Geismar 3 methanol plant in Louisiana. The changes provide the company with more flexibility calculating its minimum EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio over the next year and increasing the maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio through June 2023.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 7% after the oil and gas drill-rig company late Wednesday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, down from its $0.71 per share distribution during the previous quarter and payable August 31 to investors of record on August 17.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) fell 2.4% after the refined petroleum products company said majority owner Sprague Resources Holdings has pulled its offer to acquire the remaining 46.7% of the company's outstanding shares it didn't already own for $13 each.

