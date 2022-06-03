Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2022: TS,SRLP,PTEN,SBR

Energy stocks added slightly to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.00 higher at $118.87 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $2.71 to $120.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.04 to $8.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tenaris (TS) has turned 0.3% higher in afternoon trading, rebounding from an early 1.2% decline, after the pipeline manufacturer late Thursday said it will pay $78.1 million to settle a US Securities and Exchange Commission probe into alleged improper payments in Brazil that occurred between 2008 and 2013. The US Department of Justice also closed a parallel investigation without taking any action, the company said.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) gained 2.2% after the oilfield-services company Friday said it had an average of 121 drilling rigs in use throughout the United States during May, up from the 118 rigs in April.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) also was rising 2.2% this after declaring a June distribution of $0.719500 per unit, up 19.2% from the previous month, due to increased production of oil and pricing of both oil and gas.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) surged almost 20% after the energy storage and transportation company late Thursday said an affiliate of Hartree Partners has offered to pay $19 per share in cash for the 25.5% of the company the private-equity firm does not already own, reflecting a nearly 27% premium to its closing price on Jan. 10, the day before Hartree made its initial acquisition bid.

