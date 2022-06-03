Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2022: SRLP, TS, CNP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.22%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.09% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up almost 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.37% at $117.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.43% to $118.11 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.47% higher at $8.61 per 1 million BTU.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) was gaining almost 20% after saying an affiliate of Hartree Partners will acquire common units of Sprague not already owned by the energy and commodities firm for $19 per common unit in cash. Hartree's affiliate currently owns a 74.5% stake in Sprague.

Tenaris (TS) said it will pay $78.1 million to settle a US Securities and Exchange Commission bribery investigation into alleged improper payments in Brazil between 2008 and 2013 to benefit a subsidiary. Tenaris was recently down more than 1%.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) said it launched its green hydrogen project in Minneapolis. CenterPoint Energy was marginally higher recently.

