Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2022: SRLP, TS, CNP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.22%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.09% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up almost 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.37% at $117.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.43% to $118.11 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.47% higher at $8.61 per 1 million BTU.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) was gaining almost 20% after saying an affiliate of Hartree Partners will acquire common units of Sprague not already owned by the energy and commodities firm for $19 per common unit in cash. Hartree's affiliate currently owns a 74.5% stake in Sprague.

Tenaris (TS) said it will pay $78.1 million to settle a US Securities and Exchange Commission bribery investigation into alleged improper payments in Brazil between 2008 and 2013 to benefit a subsidiary. Tenaris was recently down more than 1%.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) said it launched its green hydrogen project in Minneapolis. CenterPoint Energy was marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.