Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2022: SRLP, PTEN, SBR

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% advance, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was fractionally higher in recent trading.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.04 to $118.91 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.08 to $119.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.09 higher at $8.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sprague Resources (SRLP) surged almost 20% after the energy storage and transportation company late Thursday said an affiliate of Hartree Partners has offered to pay $19 per share in cash for the 25.5% of the company the private-equity firm does not already own, reflecting a nearly 27% premium to its closing price on Jan. 10, the day before Hartree made its initial acquisition bid.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) gained 2.9% after the oilfield-services company Friday said it had an average of 121 drilling rigs in use throughout the United States during May, up from the 118 rigs in April.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) was rising 0.4% this afternoon, easing from an early 1.1% increase that followed it declaring a June distribution of $0.719500 per unit, up 19.2% from the previous month, due to increased production of oil and pricing of both oil and gas.

