Energy
TELL

Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2021: TELL,ENLC,PDS,PD.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.27 to $68.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.34 to $71.01 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $3.04 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping less than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sinking 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.6%.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) was 26.6% higher after announcing a 10-year sales contract valued at about $12 billion to supply Vitol with liquefied natural gas.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) climbed over 11% after the pipeline company raised its FY21 profit forecast to $125 million to $165 million compared with its prior range expecting between $45 million and $105 million. The company also said it would pursue energy transition opportunities, including carbon capture and sequestration projects.

Precision Drilling (PDS) rose 2.8% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the oilfield services company by CA$6 to CA$50 a share and reiterated its outperform rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TELL ENLC PDS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular