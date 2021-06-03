Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2021: TELL,ENLC,PDS,PD.TO

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.27 to $68.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.34 to $71.01 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $3.04 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping less than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sinking 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.6%.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) was 26.6% higher after announcing a 10-year sales contract valued at about $12 billion to supply Vitol with liquefied natural gas.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) climbed over 11% after the pipeline company raised its FY21 profit forecast to $125 million to $165 million compared with its prior range expecting between $45 million and $105 million. The company also said it would pursue energy transition opportunities, including carbon capture and sequestration projects.

Precision Drilling (PDS) rose 2.8% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the oilfield services company by CA$6 to CA$50 a share and reiterated its outperform rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.